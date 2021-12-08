‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Live: Ryan Reynolds Makes Surprise Appearance You Might Have Missed

The recent Diff’rent Strokes live event had lots of big surprises, and even Ryan Reynolds made a special appearance that viewers might have missed. During the big primetime show, Reynolds lent his voice to a retro Aviation Gin commercial that was produced specifically for the Diff’rent Strokes live broadcast. The commercial was a play on the classic “It’s 10 p.m., do you know where your children are?” ad, with “children” replaced by “chilled gin.”

Later, Reynolds narrated a second faux-ad for Aviation, praising gin for making drinkers feel “warm and free,” while lambasting vodka for making people feel “cold and bitter.” Other retro commercials were parodies for the event as well, with Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor Alfonso Ribeiro appearing in many of them, including ones for Kool-Aid and Oscar Mayer. The former also appeared in a spoof of the classic “your brain on drugs” ad but switched it up to be about Kraft Singles cheese slices.

Popular fast-food restaurant Jack in the Box even got in on the retro commercial action. The company’s spokesperson, Jack, was featured in an ad for a new burden called “Shoulder Patties,” which are burgers worn under the shoulder pads on ladies’ business suits. Finally, there was also a hilarious ad for Heinz ketchup, which starred Ribero in a fake soap opera setting.

The Diff’rent Strokes live special featured modern A-list stars performing a classic episode of the iconic Norman Lear-produced sitcom. Kevin Hart played Arnold; John Lithgow (Dexter) played Phillip; Damon Wayans (My Wife and Kids) played Willis; and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) played Mrs. Garrett. Snoop Dogg turned up as well, playing Willis’ friend Vernon. Afterward, the Live in Front of a Studio Audience special featured a Facts of Life episode as well.

Todd Bridges, who originated the role of Willis, greeted the audience beforehand and delivered a brief but heartwarming speech. “It’s hard to believe that I walked through those doors 43 years ago, back when I had hair,” Bridges said. “Now in 1978, Diff’rent Strokes premiered and ran for eight seasons – which back then meant 169 episodes of television – with… the late Conrad Bain, Dana Plato, Charlotte Rae and Gary Coleman. Now, I know that if my family was here, they would be just as proud as I am here, celebrating Diff’rent Strokes and Facts of Life.”