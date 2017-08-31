Dick Wolf Speaks out About Sophia Bush’s ‘Chicago P.D.’ Exit

After Sophia Bush announced her departure this past May, Chicago P.D. producer, Dick Wolf is breaking his silence for the first time since her exit after four seasons.

TV Line reports that Wolf told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday that she "wanted to leave."

When asked if the show could bounce back after losing one of its original cast members, he said, "I don't think it will have any effect at all."

Bush's departure as Detective Erin Lindsay followed the season four finale, in which the police officer found herself contemplating a job offer at the FBI's counter-terrorism unit in New York.

Subsequently, Tracy Spiridakos' Det. Hailey Upton was promoted to the series regular for the upcoming fifth season.

The show has seen plenty of changes ahead of its season five finale this fall. It was also announced that Jon Seda, who plays Det. Antonio Dawson, would rejoin the series after a one-season stint on the cancelled spinoff Chicago Justice.

P.D. is also undergoing several behind the scenes changes with Rick Eid (Law & Order: SVU), who has stepped in as showrunner and replacing departing executive producer Matt Olmstead.

At the press tour, Wolf said, "Nobody left because they did a bad job. With Matt, he's kind of burnt out. Everybody forgot that he was really on point for three shows. It's very hard."

Chicago P.D. returns with new episodes on Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC