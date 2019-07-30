‘Descendants 3’: Dove Cameron Reveals New Photo Featuring Late Co-Star Cameron Boyce

Descendants star Dove Cameron shared a new photo from the franchise’s upcoming third movie ahead of its debut on Friday. The photo includes the late Cameron Boyce, who plays Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos in the Disney Channel movie series. Cameron’s post has been liked more than 1 million times since it was published.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on Jul 29, 2019 at 3:12pm PDT

The photo shows Boyce as Carlos; Cameron as Mal, the daughter of Maleficent; Sofia Carson as Evie, the daughter of Snow White’s Evil Queen; and Booboo Stewart as Jay, the son of Jafar.

“My people,” Cameron, 23, wrote in the photo.

The photo earned hundreds of comments, many from fans still heartbroken over Boyce’s death earlier this month.

“My heart aches to the fact that Cameron. has been called upon the beautiful other angels,” one fan wrote.

“I’m gonna cry when I watch it,” another wrote.

“Cameron… you are in my heart FOREVER,” another wrote, adding in crying emojis.

Boyce died on July 6 in his sleep due to an epileptic seizure.

After Boyce’s sudden death, Cameron stayed silent for a few days before posting an emotional video on her Instagram page. She revealed she went to therapy and read a letter she wrote to Boyce’s family.

“Goodbye my dear, dear friend and brother,” Cameron said at the end of her video. “You leave behind a colossal wake, a profound chasm that can never be filled but you also leave millions and millions of deeply impacted, hope-filled and love-filled human beings who are who they are because of you and how you spent your brief 20 years on this earth.”

She concluded, “What a gift you were; you turned the world on its head. We can all only hope to be half of the human that you were and you deserved so much more time. Goodbye to an earth angel. I will spend the rest of my life missing and loving you and all the better for knowing you.”

On July 18, Cameron shared another post, asking fans to support The Cameron Boyce Foundation, which his family set up after his death. The goal of the charity is to provide “young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world. The Foundation was established in 2019 to honor Cameron’s legacy.”

“Please donate to The Cameron Boyce foundation, if you haven’t already,” she wrote. “If Cam ever touched your heart, the link is in my bio. this is how we keep him alive. This is how we feel him every day, in everything we do.”

Descendants 3 is the first posthumous release for Boyce. Director Kenny Ortega wrote in a statement to PEOPLE that the film has been dedicated to him.

The film debuts on the Disney Channel Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The network will also air the original Descendants at 3 p.m. ET and Descendants 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET before the new movie.

Photo credit: Mariah Wild/Disney Parks via Getty Images