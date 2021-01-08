Dearon 'Deezer D' Thompson Fans Mourn the 'ER' Actor After Sudden Death at 55
Fans are in mourning following the death of Dearon "Deezer D" Thompson, who played nurse Malik McGrath on the long-running NBC medical drama ER. Thompson died suddenly Thursday at the age of 55 after being found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home, his brother confirmed to TMZ.
Although an official cause of death has not been determined at this time, Thompson's brother told the outlet the family believes the actor and rapper died of a heart attack. The 55-year-old had undergone multiple heart surgeries over the past decade, including open-heart surgery in 2009 to replace his aorta and fix a leaky heart valve. Speaking with Radar Online at the time, Thompson said he was experiencing "recurring pneumonia" and had "over 10 episodes of heart failure""in the months before his surgery, describing his medical issue as the "same thing that killed John Ritter."
Thompson was best known for his portrayal of nurse Malik McGrath on ER, having appeared in every season of the 1994-2009 medical drama alongside names such as George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Anthony Edwards, and Julianna Margulies. His other credits include Romy & Michelle's High School Reunion (1997) and the Chris Rock comedy CB4 (1993), with his most recent credit being the 2017 Kristy Swanson comedy Crowning Jules. Thompson also made a name for himself in the music industry, releasing the rap album Delayed, But Not Denied in 2008. His latest song, "History Can't Be Stopped," was released posthumously Thursday, according to Deadline, as fans flocked to social media to pay their respects and pay tribute to the late actor.
I had the pleasure of working with Deezer D on E.R. One of the kindest most Gentle souls ever. Even before Diversity was popular he made it on one of the biggest Shows on Network. Prayers to his family.— Terry Wilkerson (@TerryWilkerson) January 8, 2021
Rest Easy my Brother. pic.twitter.com/XSIoSfFu9l
Just finished rewatching ER all 15 seasons. Sad to read this.— 💙🍏 alexa milne (@Alexa_Milne) January 8, 2021
I'm so incredibly sad. Rest in peace Deezer D! ER family loves Malik and you very much. Thank you! 💔♥️ https://t.co/i93wqNYq66— Everything ER (@you_set_thetone) January 8, 2021
Dearon Thompson, known as Deezer D, 1965-2021.
Love you, man. I'm a better person for knowing you. pic.twitter.com/XJzanNDR0k— James "One Breath at a Time" Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) January 8, 2021
Just finished watching all 15 seasons of ER - possibly my favourite programme ever. Deezer D an almost constant presence. RIP. https://t.co/V6cxtDXQIC— Wilma Wombat (@WilmaWombat55) January 8, 2021
Loved him on ER, may he Rip prayers to his family 💔— Penny Scott (@PRidener) January 8, 2021
Sad to learn that Deezer D has passed away. A very sweet, kind man and wonderful to work with on ER. https://t.co/NNsIwOc2Q8— NealBaer🏳️🌈 (@NealBaer) January 8, 2021
Damn, terrible news. We've lost another good one. RIP 🙏🏽— Clinton Quarantino (@TheRealClintonM) January 8, 2021
I loved Malik!! So sad!! May he rest in peace!! 😱😢— Vanessa Bastos (@vabastos1) January 8, 2021
So sad, loved him as Malik in ER https://t.co/L4SiD2IEkJ— Emma (@Sunshine_Emma) January 8, 2021
Awww!! Malik!! Loved him on ER, so sad. 🙏🏾🙏🏾— Mike Dhumak (@mike_dhumak) January 8, 2021
Sad news. Huge part of the show. https://t.co/7FCJBsL5NJ— Jill Waiton (@yorkiejill) January 8, 2021
