‘Deadly Class,’ Christopher Meloni’s ‘Happy,’ Canceled by SYFY

Syfy is letting go of two beloved shows.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable network has canceled dramas Happy and Deadly Class, after Season 2 and Season 1 respectively. The decisions were announced as the cast of both shows’ contracts were up at the end of May.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to The Hollywood Reporter, both shows will be shopped around to other networks and streaming services.

The outlet reports Happy, which was produced by Universal Content Productions, had many fans in the company and the decision to cancel was a tough one, though the ratings were not there to justify a Season 3 renewal. The show has a streaming deal with Netflix, and an insider said the first season has reportedly done well on the service.

Led by Christopher Meloni, the show follows an ex-con-turned-hitman who has an imaginary blue-winged horse (voiced by Patton Oswalt) is reportedly Netflix’s second-top-performing legacy drama — next to You.

The show is based on the comic of the same name by Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson. Brian Taylor adapted the series alongside shortener Patrick Macmanus.

Along with Happy, Meloni had a recurring role on the first season of FX’s Pose. He is also known for his career-making role as Detective Elliot Stabler on the NBC legal drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Deadly Class, based on the Image Comics graphic novel, is centered around a homeless teen recruited to a private school where the world’s top crime families send their children.

The drama, starring Benedict Wong and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor, was a co-production between Universal Content Productions. The outlet writes the ownership stricture further complicated a renewal considering the show’s ratings.

The series also reportedly did not have a streaming deal in place for the show, meaning there was no way to help with costs after the show aired. Executive proceeded by Avengers: Endgame duo Joe and Anthony Russo, the show also replaced show runners ahead of the premiere due to creative differences with Adam Targum.

Syfy is also on its way to premiere a wide slate of new shows including Resident Alien and pilots (Future) Cult Classic and Cipher, as well as scripts for a Chucky reboot. The network’s scripted shows include Krypton, Killjoys, Van Helsing and The Magicians, with the future of cult favorite Wynonna Earp up in the air, as producers seek funds to produce an already announced season.

The network previously canceled Nightflyers, Channel Zero and announced the end of Killjoys, set to air its final season in the summer.