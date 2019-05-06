Daytime Emmys 2019 Live Stream Goes Down, Twitter Angry Since It’s Not on TV

Fans watching the 46th annual Daytime Emmys were upset to find that the livestream for the show failed only a half hour into the show. This added to already present frustrations that the show wasn’t on regular television, with the Emmy Awards deciding to livestream the show on YouTube and other platforms instead.

It is horrible streaming #DaytimeEmmys — Cathy Parker (@caradineparker) May 6, 2019

Wish the feed would get fixed. This is ridiculous #DaytimeEmmys — ☆Ashley☆ (@InTheShadows325) May 6, 2019

“Ugh guys you need to fix this live feed pretty please n def air it on national television next year,” one user added.

“So everyone’s stream went out eh? Great job [Daytime Emmys],” another chimed in on Twitter.

Many fans were tuning in to see their favorite daytime soaps, talk shows, and game shows collect honors for the past year. They also couldn’t wait to see Judge Judy get her special lifetime achievement award with her “very special guest presenter” that the awards were keeping a mystery for the big moment.

“Come on please get it fixed. This is why it should be on TV,” one fan wrote, voicing her frustration.

please get the live stream back up — Judy (@Judy_M) May 6, 2019

Once the stream got back up and running, fans were still upset for various reasons across the board. Many saw that the entire show had replayed, starting from the beginning.

“Why is it starting over? This is ridiculous and these talented actors and actress deserve better,” one person commented online.

These Artists deserve better! Dedication for decades on a daily🤔 sometimes the bottom line of ad dollars shouldn’t override the RESPECT🤔 We should all do better by each other😌 #DaytimeEmmys2019🌟 #DaytimeEmmys — 205Chick🌼 (@205_chick) May 6, 2019

“Ok this live stream is garbage. You take it off tv knowing the fanbase daytime has and yall cant get it together,” another added alongside a GIF of Prince shaking his head. “My ten year old can run this better then who is there!!”

All of it added the ire of fans who questioned why the show wasn’t be aired on national television. The show has not aired on broadcast television since 2016 due to declining ratings and the growing lack of interest in some of the daytime programs. Only 900,000 people tuned into the last live broadcast of the Daytime Emmys in 2015.

Still, there is an interest and streaming platforms to consider now. The power of choice.