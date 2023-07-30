'Days of Our Lives' Production Shutdown After Misconduct Investigation

Amid the outrage over a misconduct investigation, Days of Our Lives has gone dark.

Days of Our Lives is reeling from allegations that sparked a misconduct investigation about co-executive producer and director Albert Alarr. According to Deadline, the show will go on an unplanned hiatus and won't stream a new episode on Peacock.

The show was initially set to resume filming on July 31, but the decision puts the show's return off-schedule until Aug. 7 at the moment. The hiatus is short, only lasting one week, but nobody is sure how long it could continue.

Some of the allegations against Alarr include accusations of inappropriate comments, physical acts, groping, forceful kissing, and fostered a toxic environment on set, all alleged by 30-40 people connected to the show, primarily female cast and crew.

The investigation is concluded but the conclusions weren't shared with the staff on the show, with Alarr receiving a written warning and a request to undergo training. He was allowed to keep his role on the series, sparking outrage from cast and crew, both current and former. Alarr was even scheduled to direct his regular Friday episode in the coming week, only adding to the outrage.

Deadline adds that Alarr has seen his role scaled back in the past few months, but there wasn't any confirmation that the delay is officially tied to the misconduct. Corday Productions confirmed the one-week hiatus extensions in a statement to Deadline.

"Corday Productions engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter," the statement to Deadline read. "After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment."

The hiatus could also be connected to the ongoing WGA writers' strike after several members walked off the show, leaving Alarr to join in on the questionable strategy of going with non-union writers.