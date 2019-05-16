David Letterman Netflix Show’s Season 2 Guests Revealed

David Letterman is returning to Netflix with another season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. For Season 2, the retired late night TV show host is bringing a slew of famous folks to the stage to discuss everything fans have ever wanted to know and more.

On Thursday, Variety revealed which celebrities would appear alongside the 72-year-old on the show when it returns. The proverbial guest list includes Kanye West, Tiffany Haddish, Ellen DeGeneres, Melinda Gates and Formula One racer, Lewis Hamilton.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A trailer for the upcoming season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman was also released, revealing snippets of conversations that will be had during the show. The trailer teased West opening up about his bipolar disorder diagnosis, Haddish recalling her rejections, DeGeneres opening up about navigating her sexuality at a young age, and Hamilton revealing how he got into racing.

“When you’re bipolar, you have a potential to ramp up and it could take you to a point where you start acting erratic — as TMZ would put it,” West said in the trailer.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that this season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman would premiere on May 31. The show will be released in full on that date, and each episode will be 60 minutes long and dedicated to each individual guest.

The first season of Letterman’s Netflix show was six episodes long. It’s unclear why Netflix decided to cut an episode from the show for the second season, as it appeared to be well-received by audiences.

Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern were featured on the premiere season of the Netflix Original talk show. Obama’s interview was his first talk show appearance after leaving the White House. It also marked Letterman’s return to television after retiring from the Late Show in 2015, as reported by The LA Times.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman premiered on Netflix in January. The show received positive reviews from outlets like Rolling Stone, which celebrated the return of Letterman’s “Cranky Dave” persona, noting that he managed to conduct interviews that weren’t all hard-hitting questions, but “weren’t idle banter, either.”

The show was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2018. The show didn’t win, however. It was beat out by Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

Letterman hasn’t said much about his show returning to Netflix. He did confirm the news on his personal Instagram, but did not share any feelings on the matter. Letterman said on Instagram he’d be back with the “same beard” for Season 2, and fans can’t wait.