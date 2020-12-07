David Lander Dead: Harry Shearer and Michael McKean Pay Tribute to 'Most Masterful' Friend

✖

Harry Shearer and Michael McKean were among the colleagues who paid tribute to David Lander after the Laverne & Shirley star died on Friday night. Lander, who played Andrew "Squiggy" Squiggman on the beloved sitcom, was 73. He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1984 and died from complications of the disease at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Shearer worked with Lander on The Credibility Gap, a comedy troupe that existed from 1968 to 1979. Lander, Shearer, and McKean were all members of the group from 1971 to 1979. Shearer and McKean later collaborated on This Is Spinal Tap. "The very first collaboration that I had in my professional life was with a couple of people in a comedy group, and one of its members was a guy, David L. Lander – very famous as ‘Squiggy’ for a while on TV – was just the most masterful person," Shearer told Variety Saturday. The Simpsons voice actor later said of Lander, "You could throw a ball into the air, and David could hit it for a mile in terms of a punchline. It was magical."

McKean shared a photo with Lander on Twitter and later thanked fans for their condolences. "Thanks for all of the kind condolences on David Lander's passing," McKean wrote. "You know this is a loss shared by all of us, not just those who had the joy of knowing him. If he made you laugh, he was your friend, too. Peace."

McKean co-starred on Laverne & Shirley as Squiggy's sidekick Lenny. In addition to their work in The Credibility Gap, they also released an album as Lenny and the Squigtones in 1979, with McKean's future Spinal Tap co-creator Christopher Guest playing guitar. Lander and McKean later worked together on Steven Spielberg's 1941 (1979) and Robert Zemeckis' Used Cars (1980). They reunited in the early 2000s, voicing characters on the animated show Oswald.

Lander's family confirmed his death to Variety Saturday. He battled multiple sclerosis for 37 years and announced his diagnosis to the public in 1999. He then began working with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to raise awareness for the disease. Outside of Laverne & Shirley, Lander also acted on The Bob Newhart Show, The Drew Carey Show, Happy Days, and Twin Peaks. He had small roles in the movies A League of Their Own, Say It Isn't So, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit. His most recently voiced Rumpelstiltskin in an episode of Disney's Goldie & Bear series. The actor is survived by his wife, Kathy Fields Lander, and daughter Natalie Lander.