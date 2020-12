David Lander Dead: Fans Remember Late 'Laverne & Shirley' Star After Death

David Lander, the comedic actor, died on Friday. He was 73. Lander is best known to audiences worldwide for his role in the hugely popular ABC sitcom Laverne & Shirley. The late actor was Squiggy, one-half of a comedic duo on the long-running series (alongside Michael McKean's Lenny).

Lander was a beloved figure in many viewers' eyes for the comedic joys he provided in his youth as Squiggy. After his passing was made public on Saturday, tons of Laverne & Shirley fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to him. Scroll through to see some tributes to him, as well as some classic photos.