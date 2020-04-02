David Blaine Has Fans Freaking out Over ‘The Magic Way’ Special

Wednesday night, David Blaine aired a one-hour special to show off his illusions. David Blaine: The Magic Way, also featured an impressive slate of guest stars for him to wow, including prestigious power couples like Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen and Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

It also introduced the world to his 9-year-old daughter, Dessa, who he had with his ex, Alizée Guinochet. In an interview with USA Today ahead of the special, Blaine admitted that “I’ve been very private about everything with her, but during this time and with what’s going on, I felt like this is an appropriate time to show family and my daughter. And just give a little kind of insight to something I would normally not put on TV. Usually, in my shows, I’m acting kind of, like, magician-y or whatever,” he added. “This is the first time that I’m not.”

Blaine went on to admit that his daughter is “so much better” at magic than he is, but while she hasn’t committed to following in her father’s footsteps, she does have an eye for wild stunts, despite his advice against doing “crazy things like papa.”

Based on the reactions from viewers, it seems that both of them brought their A-game.

Just finished watching David Blaine: “The Magic Way”, lots of new celebrities/crazy reactions/moments, and even his daughter took some of the spotlight 😱, great job David Blaine 👊🏻😌 — Kito (Magic Knives) Chee (@KitoChee) April 2, 2020

@davidblaine You’re right. Magic does make people smile. I think we all could use a smile during times like these. You’re a magical person, David Blaine. Thanks for being you and never change. ✨#DavidBlaineTheMagicWay — Torey Brown (@ToreySymone) April 2, 2020

Blaine has been responsible for many seemingly-impossible feats over the years, including silencing WWE superstar Enzo Amore with a card trick back in 2017.

Just watched @davidblaine what a beautiful kid and relationship they have together ❤🐇🎩 — harry finnimore (@harryfinnimore) April 2, 2020

People who are more talented than me:



– David Blaine’s infant daughter

– a crow#TheMagicWay — Bruin (@TheRealBruin) April 2, 2020

That same year Blaine also accidentally shot himself in the mouth while preparing for another elaborate stunt.

Now watching #TheMagicWay awesome to see David Blaine 🙌🏽 — D-DOWG (@KillaDDowg67) April 2, 2020

This David Blaine magic special is exactly what I needed — Y2Covid-19 Bdog (@CanadianBdog) April 2, 2020

#JustWatched David Blaine’s The Magic Way. Pretty solid special, giving people a little joy through this time 👏👏👏 — Johnny Daemon (@Daemonation) April 2, 2020

Despite the setback, Blaine had no plans to scrap the trick.

Is David Blaine even human? — Aj (@amanyexchange) April 2, 2020

David Blaine teaches his daughter magic and its the cutest shit — ky (@kyanahjewels) April 2, 2020

“The way you eliminate fear is to approach your situation from every angle, almost as though it were a logic puzzle,” Blaine told Thought Economics back in 2017.

I really just want @davidblaine to be my friend. That’s all. 😬 #DavidBlaineTheMagicWay — Lauren Testerman (@LaurenTesterman) April 2, 2020

I just saw #davidblainethemagicway, & it was very cool to see @davidblaine with his daughter on the show…🥺 — ⌗ᴀᴜsᴛɪɴᴡᴇsᴛᴍᴏᴏʀᴇ🧢 (@Mr_Westmoore) April 2, 2020

David Blaine can get us through quarantine — Brendyn Ford (@brendynford) April 2, 2020

“It’s also setting a goal but not being afraid to back away if you think that you’re going to do irreversible damage on the way there. I like to think of it as approaching like a tortoise, not like a hare,” he added.

At this point in 2020 David Blaine could come out saying he has powers and it wouldn’t faze me one bit. Ain’t no way he’s a regular guy — LiliDrop ⁷ is sick of this indoors thing (@liliacy_d) April 2, 2020

David Blaine has magical powers. Goodnight. — Hannah (@hannah_eburns) April 2, 2020

David Blaine: The Magic Way will be available to stream on Hulu and ABC.com starting Thursday, April 2.