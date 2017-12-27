Danny Masterson Accuser Slaps Back at Twitter Troll

One of the five women who has accused Danny Masterson of rape is clapping back at trolls on social media. Bobette Riales, who said last week that The Ranch star raped her repeatedly while they dated in the early 2000s, responded to someone on Twitter who said she came forward only for the attention.

Oh if that was all… ahhh🙄 https://t.co/CVYbmBWsPn — Bobette Riales (@RialesMBobette) December 27, 2017

“All you seek is attention…” Twitter user @RobinFagerland responded to Riales’ initial tweet about Masterson.

Riales retweeted Fagerland’s comment, adding “Oh if that was all… ahhh,” with an emoji rolling its eyes.

Riales has been active on social media since becoming the fifth woman to accuse Masterson of sexual assault earlier this month. On Christmas Eve, she shared images of her Christmas tree with details of her holiday.

“Snowing big fat snowflakes! Huge ham in oven, homemade meatballs in crock pot, shrimp cocktail, bruschetta, more cookies for Santa, Family and Friends and My Saints win! My outside world is scary right now,” she wrote. “But my home life is priceless… Happy Holidays.”

She also wished a Merry Christmas to everyone — “haters too.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, the 36-year-old took to Twitter to share her story.

“I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time,” Riales wrote.

“My truth will be heard. I applaud @ChrisseBixler,” she continued, adding the hashtags #metoo and #sisters.

I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well. @ChrissieBixler #metoo #sisters — Bobette Riales (@RialesMBobette) December 21, 2017

Chrissie Carnell Bixler is one of the women who has come forward to accuse the actor of rape.

Bixler, another former girlfriend of Masterson, accused him of raping her while they were dating in 2001.

Bixler responded to Riales, calling her “amazing” and praising her for speaking out.

“You are amazing. I’m so proud of you. He will never do this to another human being ever again. He’s a thief in the night, but he overlooked some incredibly valuable things we still possess. Our voice,” she wrote, adding five heart emojis, perhaps to symbolize the five women who have accused Masterson of rape.

Masterson has reportedly been under investigation by the the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office since 2016.

Earlier this month, Masterson was fired from the Netflix original sitcom The Ranch.

“After discussing with the producers, we’ve decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day of work, and we’ll make new episodes in 2018 without him,” Netflix said in a statement on Dec. 5.

That same day, Masterson spoke out to maintain his innocence and express his disdain for being taken off the show.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one,” he told the Huffington Post. “In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Bixler has been outspoken against the Church of Scientology, of which she and Masterson are both members, for allegedly playing a role in denying and covering up Masterson’s alleged crimes.

“I don’t matter. The other women don’t matter. Our pain means nothing, and we should be good little girls and shut our mouths,” she said in November of Scientology’s wishes.

“No! I’m going to be an amazing woman who will NOT shut my mouth when I find out my rapist raped countless other women,” Bixler continued. “I will NOT shut my mouth when Netflix tries to make us feel like we don’t matter. We DO matter.”

“Victims are taking back the power that was stolen from us, and things are going to change,” she said.