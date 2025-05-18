Danica McKellar Marks 32 Years Since ‘Wonder Years’ Finale With Rare Throwback Photos

The Wonder Years will always have a special place in Danica McKellar’s heart. The actress recently celebrated the show’s 32nd anniversary since its debut.

To commemorate the occasion, McKellar shared throwback personal photos of her time on set. The show premiered on May 12, 1993.

In the photos, the cast is seemingly celebrating the show’s end with a cake celebration. She captioned the Instagram post: “Thirty-two years ago today, the finale of The Wonder Years aired on ABC. 🤯 These are personal shots from the last day of filming… the end of an era! I graduated from high school a couple months later and went to @ucla… oh the many adventures ahead for that teenager, and what an incredible show that would continue to bless her! Thank you, from myself and Winnie Cooper, to everyone who watched through the years.”

The series ran from 1988 to 1993. At the time of its end, it was unclear whether a seventh season would be greenlit.

A reboot starring an all Black cast and set in the Jim Crow South premiered for two seasons on ABC. It was reportedly canceled due to a sharp decline in ratings. An official logline for the show reboot via Blavity reads: “Starring Elisha Williams as Dean, a boy growing up in late 1960s Montgomery, AL, with his middle-class family. With the worst of the Civil Rights Movement behind and the Black Power movement ahead, the series chronicled the family’s ups and downs as they faced societal changes, family situations and coming-of-age lessons.”

Duele Hill starred as the family patriarch and told Blavity in an interview promoting the show: “We don’t have another show out there that I can think of right now that shows a Black family dealing with all the challenges of being a Black family in America, but at the same time loving each other, having normal family, family moments, moments of laughter, moments of sorrow and everything in between,” Hill said. “There is power in seeing yourself reflected on the screen. That aspect of Black life has not been shown or is not being shown right now may have had something to do with why people have really desired to see this.”