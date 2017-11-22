‘Dancing With the Stars’ Hits Season Finale Low in Tuesday Night Ratings

Dancing With the Stars didn’t win a Mirrorball Trophy when it came to Tuesday night TV ratings. The hit ABC dance competition finished season 25 with its second-smallest finale audience, only grabbing 9.2 million total viewers. It also saw its lowest demo rating, a 1.3, for a Mirrorball Trophy ceremony.

Prior to the Mirrorball Trophy ceremony, The Middle (6 mil/1.3) and Fresh Off the Boat (4.3 mil/1.1) opened the night for ABC with steady numbers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

NBC saw a mixed night when it came to measurements, but it ultimately led the night in the key 18-49 demo. Both The Voice (9.3 mil/1.7) and This Is Us (9.3 mil/2.5) slipped week-to-week, but Chicago Med opened its third season by beating out its season 2 average. It drew in 6.2 million viewers and nabbed a 1.3 rating.

Over on Fox, Lethal Weapon (3.9 mil/1.0), The Mick (2.2 mil/0.7) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.7 mil/0.6) were all steady.

The CW also had similar results. The Flash slipped two tenths in the key demo with a 0.8 rating, and had 3.9 million total viewers. Meanwhile, Legends of Tomorrow (1.5 mil/0.5) was even with last week’s measurements.

Photo Credit: Getty / Eric McCandless