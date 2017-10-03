Watch: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pays Tribute to Las Vegas Attack Victims

WATCH: @DancingABC and @Tom_Bergeron send thoughts and prayers to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting at the top of tonight’s show. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/vbiUjGG164 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 3, 2017

On Sunday night, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, targeting the Route 91 Harvest music festival across the street. He killed over 50 people and injured over 500, and tributes have been pouring in for the victims from around the world.

During the opening of Monday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, host Tom Bergeron made sure to take a moment to honor the victims before the show began.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s an old saying that the show must go on,” Bergeron began. “And it will.”

“But first, all of us at Dancing With the Stars want to send our love, thoughts and prayers to everyone touched by the senseless violence in Las Vegas,” he continued. “Please know that we are doing tonight’s show with you foremost in our minds and hearts.”

There was also no elimination on the show this week, with each contestant indulging in their guilty pleasures for a dance. The cast of the show also shared a photo tribute to honor the victims, posing together with their hands in the shape of a heart.

We hope that dance will move you to inspire goodness in others, that the music will feed your soul, and that we can make you smile at a time that is so dark. Tonight we dance for you❤️🙏 A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Photo Credit: ABC, Instagram / @mrdrewscott