'Minari' Star Alan Kim Melts Hearts in Emotional Critics Choice Awards Acceptance Speech
The acclaimed film Minari picked up another award during Sunday night's Critics' Choice Awards, a week after the Golden Globes named it the Best Foreign Language Film of the year. While that award was controversial, the one won on Sunday night was not. Alan Kim, the 8-year-old actor who plays David Yi in the movie, won Best Young Performer, an award unique to the Critics' Choice Awards. His acceptance speech had viewers at home in tears.
Kim was in tears himself throughout his speech. He thanked the critics who voted, then began crying as he thanked members of his family and the crew members of Minari. "I hope I will be in another movie," Kim said through more tears. The other actors nominated in the category this year were Ryder Allen (Palmer), Ibrahima Gueye (The Life Ahead), Talia Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), Caoilinn Springall (The Midnight Sky), and Helena Zengel (News of the World).
Minari was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (Lee Isaac Chung), Best Actor (Steven Yeun), Best Supporting Actress (Youn Yuh-Jung), Best Acting Ensemble, Best Original Screenplay (Chung), Best Cinematography (Lachlan Milne), Best Score (Emile Mosseri) and Best Foreign Language Film.
ALAN KIM 😭😭😭💓💓💓 pic.twitter.com/ieHUdZ3PmF— karen han (@karenyhan) March 8, 2021
The film is about a family of South Korean immigrants who try to succeed in rural America during the 1980s and was inspired by Cung's upbringing. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year, where it won the Dramatic Grand Jury Prize. It was listed among the best films of 2020 by the National Board of Review. Although the film was completely financed by American producers, the movie was considered a "Foreign Language" film at the Golden Globes and disqualified to compete in the Best Picture - Drama category because most of the dialogue is in Korean.
"OMG WHY IS ALAN KIM THE CUTEST KID EVER???? CRYING DURING HIS SPEECH!!! I WANT TO GIVE HIM A HUG!!!" one viewer wrote. "Adorable 8-year-old MINARI star Alan Kim wins the best young actor/actress Critics Choice Award, gets emotional like one of the great winners of yesteryear, @brooklynnprince," The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg added.
"PAUSE ALAN KIM JUST WON A CRITICS CHOICE AWARD," one viewer wrote, alongside crying face emojis.
"Are yall watching the critics choice awards omg the kid from Minari," one viewer wrote. "Yes! Loved seeing how happy he was!" another responded.
"Oh my God, little Alan Kim from Minari just won a Critics Choice Award and he is crying his eyes out. Just broke down while trying to make his speech," Vulture's Jen Chaney wrote. "Bless that kid." "Now I am crying too! I hope he gets his wish to be in more movies!" author Amy Guglielmo replied.