'Minari' Star Alan Kim Melts Hearts in Emotional Critics Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

The acclaimed film Minari picked up another award during Sunday night's Critics' Choice Awards, a week after the Golden Globes named it the Best Foreign Language Film of the year. While that award was controversial, the one won on Sunday night was not. Alan Kim, the 8-year-old actor who plays David Yi in the movie, won Best Young Performer, an award unique to the Critics' Choice Awards. His acceptance speech had viewers at home in tears.

Kim was in tears himself throughout his speech. He thanked the critics who voted, then began crying as he thanked members of his family and the crew members of Minari. "I hope I will be in another movie," Kim said through more tears. The other actors nominated in the category this year were Ryder Allen (Palmer), Ibrahima Gueye (The Life Ahead), Talia Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), Caoilinn Springall (The Midnight Sky), and Helena Zengel (News of the World).

Minari was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (Lee Isaac Chung), Best Actor (Steven Yeun), Best Supporting Actress (Youn Yuh-Jung), Best Acting Ensemble, Best Original Screenplay (Chung), Best Cinematography (Lachlan Milne), Best Score (Emile Mosseri) and Best Foreign Language Film.