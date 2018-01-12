Mark Wahlberg Called out at Critics’ Choice Awards

Olivia Munn roasted Mark Wahlberg from the stage of the Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday night during a toast “to the good guys.”

Appearing on stage beside Niecy Nash, the Critic’s Choice host hoisted a glass of champagne, the duo beginning to give a shout-out to all of the “good guys” in Hollywood, including All the Money in the World star Mark Wahlberg, The Washington Post reports.

“I’d like to raise that glass to the studio executive who had me meet him in the hotel conference room instead of his actual hotel room,” Munn began.

“Yes! Congratulations for doing what you’re supposed to do,” Nash said. “And here’s to the male casting directors who didn’t ever say anything derogatory to me in an audition.”

The toast quickly turned to Wahlberg, however, who was not attending the awards show.

“Thank you to the producers for paying Niecy and I the same amount of money, and Mark Wahlberg $1 million,” Munn said, causing the audience to gasp. “I know, he took a pay cut. It’s really nice and generous of him.”

Munn’s toast to Wahlberg comes just days after it was reported that the actor was paid $1.5 million for re-shoots of All the Money In the World, whereas his co-star Michelle Williams earned less than 1% of that pay, making only $80 a day for re-shoots.

The report drew swift backlash, with many celebrities speaking out in support of Williams on Twitter.

“Please go see Michelle’s performance in All The Money in The World. She’s a brilliant Oscar nominated Golden Globe winning actress. She has been in the industry for 20 yrs. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar’ s salary,” Jessica Chastain tweeted.

News of the wage disparity came on the back of the movie’s director, Ridley Scott, making the decision to drop star Kevin Spacey from the movie following allegations of sexual assault. Many thought that it was a move in the right direction and praised the director, but the wage gap has once again caused controversy to swirl around the movie.

