Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Sunday will bring another piece of the awards season puzzle to a close with the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. A week away from a controversial and surprising Golden Globes, the stars of film and television once again get dressed to the nines and hit the blue carpet for a night of appreciation.

Eddie Murphy will continue his successful push with SNL and Dolemite Is My Name by accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Critics Choice Association. He’ll be joined by The Good Place and Frozen 2 star Kristen Bell as she accepts the #SeeHer Award which “recognizes women who challenge stereotypes and ‘acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.”

Taye Diggs is returning to host the show for 2020, taking the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The show will be live on Sunday, Jan. 12 starting at 7 p.m. ET and will air on a tape delay on the West Coast at 7 p.m. PT.

Those who want to watch on television can tune in on The CW via their cable subscription or even an over-the-air antenna if you’re lucky to have a local affiliate. The bad news is for streaming users because The CW does not stream live on the web.

That doesn’t mean the end of the line for cord-cutters out there. Third-party streaming services are there waiting for you to tune in, usually with a free trial if you’re only interested in watching the awards.

YouTube TV, FuboTV, AT&T TV Now, and Locast all offer The CW in some areas, so you’ll want to check your zip code and ensure that the network is offered to you within that streaming package.

The official press release for the awards lays out what fans can expect in terms of nominees tonight. Viewers will see a lot of the same faces that took the stage at the Golden Globes but there is always room for surprises. From the Critics Choice Association:

“The Irishman leads all films this year with 14 nominations including Best Picture, Robert De Niro for Best Actor, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for Best Supporting Actor, Martin Scorsese for Best Director, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, and Best Score.

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood impressed with 12 nominations, followed by Little Women with nine, 1917 and Marriage Story with eight, and Jojo Rabbit, Joker, and Parasite with seven each.

“Several actors received multiple nominations across both the film and television fields. Laura Dern could take home two trophies for her work in Big Little Lies and Marriage Story, while Scarlett Johansson received nominations for her roles in both Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story. Newcomer Asante Blackk also received two nominations for his roles in This Is Us and When They See Us.

“Many of this year’s director nominees pulled double duty, and are nominated for their screenplays as well, including Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story, Greta Gerwig for Little Women, Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

Netflix earned 61 nominations while HBO received 33 nominations. Amazon has 14 across their films and television, while NBC is the only network channel mentioned by the Critics Choice Association in nominations with 12.

Check out the official start time and network below courtesy of the Critics Choice Association.

25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards with host Taye Diggs

Network: The CW

When: Sunday, January 12 from 7:00 p.m. ET – 10:00 p.m. ET (Delayed on West Coast)