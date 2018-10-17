‘Criminal Minds’ Takes on ‘Seven’ Inspired Case on Wednesday Night’s Episode

Criminal Minds will be dealing with some bad pieces of mail in their latest episode.

In a sneak peek from “Rule 34,” the Behavioral Analysis Unit is briefed on a case involving people getting body parts of a murder victim in the mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This morning D.C. metro police reported that body parts were sent to six separate locations within the Washington metropolitan area,” Prentiss (Paget Brewster) briefed the team. “Each appendage was wrapped and sealed inside its own box. In all there were two arms with no hands, two legs with no feet, one torso cut in half but without the head.”

“So, although this unsure felt the sadistic urge of shock and awe the victims that received the boxes, he was still organized enough to withhold the parts that would’ve helped better identify the victim,” Dr. Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler) said.

“Oh, but wait there’s more,” Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) adds. “Each box. Underneath the victim pieces was an index card, and on each one, a piece of a handwritten note.

The note reads: “All the Kings horses and all the King’s Benz Couldn’t put this Bitch Back Together Again. Forever Yours. Gone Postal.”

Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) hilariously reads out the letter and hesitates before he says the word “bitch” in the clip.

The official synopsis for the episode, released by CBS reads: “When packages with gruesome contents are delivered to six people in the Washington, D.C. area, the BAU must first figure out what connects the recipients before they can identify the UnSub.”

“Also, Simmons (Daniel Henry) and Kristy (Kelly Frye) struggle to connect with their son, David, who is suspended from school for aggressive behavior.”

The grim case of the week comes after a compelling episode featuring the team investigating an UnSub murdering victims and mummifying their bodies for preservation.

The episode also featured the return of Krystall (Gail O’Grady), with Rossi (Joe Mantegna) struggling to tell the team about getting back together with his ex-wife.

The box seems to be a tribute to the iconic David Fincher 1995 film Seven, which involved a murder mystery surrounding the seven deadly sins. The film’s most climactic scene involved the main character being tormented by the assumption that his wife had been murdered and her head had been removed from her body and placed in the box, though the contents of the box is not actually shown.

Will the macabre crimes of this episode deal with similar dark themes? Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.