Fans Are Losing Their ‘Criminal Minds’ Over Shemar Moore’s Return

With a familiar foe plaguing the BAU, Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) has made yet another triumphant return to the long-running CBS drama.

Criminal Minds has been teasing the character’s return for a couple of weeks, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the former star’s appearance.

Now that it’s here, the Criminal Minds faithful haven’t been able to contain their excitement. Just one look on Twitter and it’s easy to see how happy everyone is to have Derek Morgan back.

CBS had already teased Moore’ return to the series, so fans were ready. There were plenty of users on social media posting all about Derek Morgan long before the episode began.

Many fans thought that Shemar Moore would appear pretty early in the episode, but it took a little longer than that.

The hearts of fans everywhere melted when Derek returned to call Penelope “Baby Girl” just one more time.

