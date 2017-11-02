‘Criminal Minds’ Didn’t Air This Week, and Fans Are Heated

Criminals Minds fans who tuned in for Wednesday night’s episode were greeted with an unwelcome surprise when they discovered a new episode was not airing.

Like NBC, CBS decided to pull their new episodes for the week to avoid competition from Game 7 of the World Series. The switch was so last minute that many satellite and cable box guides still had the new episodes as scheduled to air.

Instead of the next episode of the show, entitled “The Bunker,” viewers found an episode of SEAL Team on instead.

This confusion and switch infuriated and disappointed fans, and many took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

“You really did us dirty,” one fan wrote. “Showed us Reid in trouble then push the episode back last minute.”

Another added, “What in the heck is going on? SEAL Team, really?! I was so excited for Criminal Minds.”

we have to wait a whole week for a new ep i can‘t pic.twitter.com/GxMMGTNTSk — aileen 🥀 (@hungryybishop) November 1, 2017

You really did us dirty. Showed us Reid in trouble then push the episode back last minute 😡 — KÁTYA (@Katyaax) November 1, 2017

You’re showing a rerun of Seal Team instead of Criminal Minds. Why? The guide on dish is still showing Criminal Minds. — 🌻Sarah Anne (@sarahanne228) November 2, 2017

What in the heck is going on? Seal team really?! I was so excited for criminal minds and now I’m 😞. — frances beverly (@seabee2287) November 2, 2017

