Criminal Minds Stars Kirsten Vangsness and A.J. Cook Close Deals, Get Raises

A.J. Cook and Kirsten Vangsness, two of the original cast members on Criminal Minds, are signing on to remain on the CBS series.

The show is headed into its 13th season and Cook and Vangsness, who portray Jennifer Jareau and Penelope Garcia respectively, have closed new deals to continue their stint on the beloved drama, according to Deadline.

Vangsness and Cook were seeking contracts that were on par with the amount that their co-star Matthew Gray Gubler was making. The actresses’ new deals essentially give them parity with their male co-star.

This isn’t the first time that Vangsness and Cook have held out for more money. Back in 2013, the two took a stand during negotiations after they had been paid less than half of what their male counterparts, Gubler and Shemar Moore, made. In the most recent dealings, the actresses threatened to depart from the show if their demands weren’t satisfied.

Back in 2010, CBS and the producers of Criminal Minds were criticized over the treatment of the show’s female cast members. The outrage was sparked after the producers chose to not bring Cook back for Season 6 and to reduce the appearances of Paget Brewster, who plays Emily Prentiss. In doing so, Vangsness was the only remaining full-time female cast member. Fans voiced their disappointment in the situation and the producers subsequently reinstated both Cook and Brewster.

Cook and Vangsness have been on Criminal Minds since the beginning. In Season 1, Vangsness appeared in a recurring role and quickly became a fan favorite. She was soon promoted to series regular.

Criminal Minds vets Joe Mantegna and Matthew Gray Gubler signed new contracts in May. Also joining the cast as series regulars are Adam Rodriguez and Aisha Taylor. Paget Brewster, who re-joined the show this season after a four-year break, will also be starring in the upcoming thirteenth season.

After one season on the show, Damon Gupton will be leaving. Earlier this week, the actor broke his silence about the decision to step away from Criminal Minds. Learn what Gupton had to say here.

The fall premiere of Criminal Minds Season 13 will air at 10 p.m. on September 27.