'Criminal Minds': 10 Guest Stars You Definitely Forgot Were on the Show

Criminal Minds is making a comeback! Two years after the series ended on CBS, the crime procedural will return with a 16th season on Paramount+. Unlike the past years though, the show will feature the FBI Behavioral Analysis team investigating a single case. There's a good chance some guest stars could pop up in the new season, just as many did during the original run. The new season will feature Joe Mantegna, Kristen Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster all returning. Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney are the only two lead stars from Season 16 not expected to come back. Longtime showrunner Erica Messer is also returning to oversee the new stories. "For 15 seasons, Criminal Minds was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime – thrillingly," Paramount+ President Nicole Clemens said. "The series never stopped evolving during its run, and we are beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+. Erica, the whole cast and creative team are building a season full of new twists that we are sure will electrify audiences." During the show's original run, CBS aired over 300 episodes. Like many crime procedurals, it attracted big stars who took the opportunity to chew scenery and take unexpected roles. Here's a look at some of the biggest stars whose Criminal Minds appearances you may have forgotten about.

Mark Hamill (Photo: Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images) Before Disney asked Mark Hamill to return to Luke Skywalker for the Star Wars sequel trilogy, the actor took on a character who was definitely strong in the Dark Side. He played the serial killer John Curtis in the 2013 episodes "Brothers Hotchner" and "The Replicator." Curtis worked from the inside of the FBI to torment agents, even killing BAU Section Chief Erin Strauss (Jayne Atkinson).

Ben Savage (Photo: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images) Ben Savage took a break from starring on the Boy Meets World sequel series Girl Meets World to appear in the Criminal Minds episode "Nelson's Sparrow." He played a Young Jason Gideon, the character played by Mandy Patinkin in the first three seasons. Although Patinkin was long gone by the time "Nelson's Sparrow" aired in 2015, Gideon was frequently mentioned on the show after he left.

Frankie Muniz (Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images) Nothing helps an actor move away from a comedic persona than a role on a crime drama. Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz took a crack at dram in the Criminal Minds episode "True Night," which aired just a year after his hit Fox sitcom ended. Muniz played a graphic novel author who killed several people after his pregnant fiancee was killed.

James Van Der Beek (Photo: ABC/Justin Stephens) Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek showed off his skills as the disturbing killer Tobias Hankel in the 2007 episodes "The Big Game" and "Revelations." Van Der Beek has enjoyed making appearances in crime dramas, as he also popped up in Law & Order: Criminal Intent in 2011 and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2012. He also had a leading role in the short-lived CSI: Cyber.

Cameron Monaghan (Photo: Paul Sarkis/Showtime) Long before Cameron Monaghan starred as Jerome/Jeremiah Valeska on Gotham and played Ian Gallagher in Shameless, he appeared on Criminal Minds. At 13 years old, he starred in the episode "The Boogeyman" as Jeffrey Charles. Coincidentally, Monaghan appeared opposite Muniz on Malcolm in the Middle in 2004-2006.

Aaron Paul (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) Before Aaron Paul earned his breakthrough role as Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad, Paul starred in the Criminal Minds episode "The Popular Kids." In the 2005 episode, he played Michael Zizzo, a goth-punk kid the BAU named as a suspect during an investigation of killings and kidnappings done by Satanic worshippers. Paul also appeared in Bones and Ghost Whisperer in 2006.

Luke Perry (Photo: Getty) The late Luke Perry was known for playing a bad boy on Beverly Hills, 90210, but he played a totally different type of bad boy in the 2008 episode "Minimal Loss." He starred as Benjamin Cyrus, a cult leader and statutory-rapist-turned-attempted-murderer. Although Perry never played the character again, Cyrus was mentioned in the 300th episode.

Jason Alexander (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images) In 2008, Seinfeld star Jason Alexander played the villainous Henry Grace in "Masterpiece." Grace was a narcissist whose brother was a serial killer caught by Rossi. He killed seven people himself and abducted five others. He was convinced he was better than everyone else, and challenged the BAU to find his victims.

Brad Dourif Bad Dourif has played countless great characters in his career, from Billy Bibbit in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest to Doc Cochran in Deadwood. In 2012, he stopped by Criminal Minds to play a particularly twisted killer in "The Lesson." His character, Adam Rain, turned his victims into puppets. He killed three people and abducted four others.