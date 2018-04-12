‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Disturbed by Bloody ‘Rat Poison’ Case

Criminal Minds fans were so disturbed by Wednesday’s bioterrorism case they called it one of the most disturbing yet.

During Wednesday’s all new episode, the Behavioral Analysis Unit helped the Center for Disease Control investigate a case of bioterrorism as an unsub surfaces using poison to kill his victims.

While the first victim was an isolated incident, the case turns gruesome during a charity event when the killer mixes the poison on a communal punch bowl and poisons the party guests in a grotesque scene.

As the event organizer talks to one of the guests the man starts to collapse and coughs up blood all over her face before he, and other guests, collapse and die.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to express their disgust, many calling the case “disturbing” and one of the best of the season.

Looks like the #unsub wants to make sure he gets plenty of victims! #CriminalMinds — Louis Weingarten (@loustweet) April 12, 2018

That scene just earned this episode a spot high on my list of most disturbing cases of this season. #CriminalMinds — Meredith Jacobs (@MeredithJJacobs) April 12, 2018

I’m glad they didn’t have him put the poison in a pan of funeral potatoes. #CriminalMinds — Drew Birling (@actdrewary) April 12, 2018

After looking at his mail the unsub left his sandwhich and went straight to making more poison. Something really set him off. #Criminalminds — Kevin White (@Uchiha17) April 12, 2018

Alright I definitely am staying away from rat poison. Yuck. #CriminalMinds — Alex (@alexx_taylor_4) April 12, 2018

The killer is then seen mixing the poison to target the grand opening of a new business. The BAU infers the killer is targeting business owners to “right a wrong” in their life, as the camera show’s the killer’s scarred hand.

The killer is then seen mixing the poison to target the grand opening of a new business.

The team looks for any restaurants who closed due to business development and find a mom-and-pop restaurant that closed after 30 years in business. The parents died of natural causes but their son Mark was badly burned at the restaurant after a pot of boiling water fell on him. They identify Mark as the unsub.

The team arrests him before he can poison the grand opening of a restaurant expecting hundreds of people.

The two-hour Criminal Minds season finale will air Wednesday April 18 starting at 9 p.m. ET on CBS