Aisha Tyler Reveals ‘Criminal Minds’ Photo In ‘Hot Tub Wine Machine’

The female leads of Criminal Minds are heating things up in preparation for Season 13 of the CBS drama by spending time together in the hot tub. On Tuesday evening, four of the actresses posed for the snap, which was posted on Twitter by Aisha Tyler.

Tyler shared the snap with the caption: “Hot Tub Wine Machine. SO ready for Season 13. #ladiesontop @CrimMinds_CBS.”

The image shows Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis) with three of her fellow co-stars Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), A.J. Cook (Jennifer Jareau), and Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss) chilling in the water while wearing their swimsuits and sunglasses.

The pic was a smash hit with Tyler’s fans and followers as they retweeted the post more than six hundred times and tossed out over 4k likes.

Judging by Aisha Tyler’s social media accounts, it’s become an off-screen tradition for the four ladies to take a dip in the hot tub together when they aren’t filming Criminal Minds.

Back in March, Tyler shared another snap of the four of them in the swimsuits in the hot tub. She captioned the pic: “Spent yesterday in a hot tub w/ @kristenvangsness @ajcook @pagetpagetgram to celeb @crimminds_cbs wrap! yes. I have a shower cap on. #flossy.”

Spent yesterday in a hot tub w/@kirstenvangsness @ajcook @pagetpagetgram to celeb @crimminds_cbs wrap! Yes. I have a shower cap on. #flossy A post shared by Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

While the ladies are ready to kick off Season 13 of Criminal Minds, according Tyler’s recent post, her co-stars Kristen Vangness and A.J. Cook were reportedly threatening to leave the series over an issue with their contracts.

Back in May, Deadline reported that Vangness and Cook were ready to walk away from the show in the event that they were not given the contracts they wanted.

Even though Vangness and Cook were in limbo for a time, other cast members confirmed for the next season are Matthew Gray Gubler, Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez, Damon Gupton, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster.

