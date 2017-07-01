CBS Pulls The Plug On Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders

No matter how successful Criminal Minds has been, the show just can’t produce a spin-off series that is able to stand on its own. CBS has announced that Beyond Borders will be canceled after its second season.

The decision came Sunday night, a couple of days after the major wave of network cancellations that included veteran shows like Sleepy Hollow and American Crime. CBS was fairly kind to its veteran shows however, as Beyond Borders was only the second returning show to get the axe, along with comedy 2 Broke Girls.

The second-season spin-off suffered from poor ratings since its inception, with many critics blasting its ‘xenophobic’ premise. The series followed a team of Americans who went to take care of crimes in other countries.

Beyond Borders was hoping for a much bigger success, piggy-backing off of the numbers hauled in by its predecessor. Gary Sinise also added to the hype-train revolving around the series, having starred in the ultra-successful spin-off series, CSI: NY. However, nothing was able to keep the new show afloat.

What’s odd, is that Criminal Minds has yet to have a spin-off series last longer than two seasons. The bread-and-butter of CBS is taking one of its hit shows, creating a couple of spin-offs, and letting an entire connected universe rule the week. Both CSI and NCIS have launched two great spin-offs each, but Criminal Minds can’t seem to get a rhythm.

Forest Whitaker starred in Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, but that series only lasted for one season at CBS.

