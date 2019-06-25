Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Spark ‘Friends’ Reunion Rumors With Girls Night Selfies

Fans are still getting teased with a Friends reunion as Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow flaunt their friendship on social media.

There was a classic girls’ night on Sunday, with Monica, Rachel and Phoebe back together again. This time it was no multi-cam sitcom, however, it was real life. Still, for fans of Friends, this is just more ammo for theories of a reboot, a reunion or a revival.

Cox revealed the girls’ night in a candid selfie, showing herself in a pair of vintage glasses and a white sweater while Aniston loomed beside her in her own comfy-looking sweater and linen pants. They both framed Kudrow, who sat with a smile on her face between them.

“Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram…” Cox wrote, adding the hashtags: “got nothing,” “friends” and “girlsnight.”

Obviously, this last tag is a bit of a double entendre for fans. On the one hand, it denotes the close lifelong friendship of the actors, who starred together for over a decade in the biggest show on TV. On the other hand, it could imply that there is something in the works, which many fans chose to believe.

“You could say ‘LET’S DO ONE MORE EPISODE!!!!’” commented one person.

“OK NOW WHAT DO YOU MEAN BY #FRIENDS please stop teasing us guys and make this reunion happen already!” added another.

Even other actors were charmed by the picture, including Megan Mullally, star of another successful NBC reboot Will and Grace.

“You guys look kewt,” she wrote with a few star-eyed emojis.

Cox has made several posts highlighting her friendship with Aniston and Kudrow recently, leading fans to make hopeful assumptions about a possible Friends reunion. The reality is that she, Aniston and Kudrow have always been close, and these selfies are nothing new.

The recent spike in interest in a Friends reboot was fueled by Aniston, who gave an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show saying that she would love to do a reunion.

“The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure,” she said. “Listen. Anything could happen.”

However, while the cast may be on board, there are many other people needed to bring about a Friends revival, and not all of them are interested. Series co-creator Marta Kaufman spoke to the Associated Press after Aniston’s interview, explaining that the sitcom’s legacy really had more to lose from a new season than it had to gain.

“Why mess up a good thing?” she said. “We wouldn’t want a reunion to disappoint fans.”



Friends is available to stream on Netflix until the end of this year.