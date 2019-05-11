Constance Wu, ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Star, Tweets NSFW Apology to Fans

Constance Wu has issued a colorful apology after going on an expletive-laden rant following news ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat was renewed for another season. The 37-year-old said in a tweet her initial messages came “on the heels of a rough day,” adding that she was thankful the show was coming back.

Amid speculation that Wu was looking to get out of her Fresh Off The Boat contract, the actress assured fans that she was “grateful” for the show’s return. She added in her tweet that she loved “the cast&crew” and was “proud” to appear on the ABC sitcom.

“Todays tweets were on the heels of [a] rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for [Fresh Off The Boat‘s] renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f——thank u too,” Wu tweeted, adding a kiss emoji.

After learning that Fresh Off The Boat was renewed for a sixth season, Wu fired off a series of seemingly angry tweets. She suddenly tweeted, “F—ing hell,” which shocked fans. A fan, seemingly believing this was the actresses way of celebrating the announcement, congratulated her, adding that it was “Great news.”

“No it’s not,” she replied.

In a follow-up tweet, Wu wrote, “So upset right now I’m literally crying. Ugh. F—.”

As if her feelings weren’t clear enough from her tweets, Wu went on to address the renewal on Instagram, responding to a celebratory Instagram post with “dislike.”

She later responded to the backlash over her response on Twitter. Wu was adamant that it was “not a rampage,” it’s simply how she would “normally talk.”

“That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say fuck a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not…what this is all about. Stop assuming,” she wrote on the platform.

Wu’s seeming disappointment with Fresh Off The Boat getting picked up again comes after she landed a breakthrough movie role in Warner Bros.’ romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians. Wu earned a Golden Globe nomination for the role, and subsequently landed role in several other movies, like Wish Dragon and Hustlers. The latter is set to premiere on Sept. 13. Wu also filmed Daniel Yoon’s Low Budget Ethnic Movie.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in October, Wu said that returning to Fresh Off The Boat would be difficult with her current filming schedule. She was adamant, at the time, that other than the tiring schedule, she would be happy to return.

“The scheduling has been challenging, to say the least, but the experience of going back, other than the scheduling, has been just great,” she said at the time.