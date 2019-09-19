Connie Britton Weighs in on a ‘Friday Night Lights’ Reboot

Friday Night Lights ran for five seasons from 2006-2011, with fans quickly falling in love with the town of Dillon, Texas and the people who lived there. With so many shows being rebooted and remade, it’s only natural that such a beloved show would come up for discussion, but series star Connie Britton isn’t too keen on the idea.

According to Variety, Britton was at the #BlogHer19 Creators Summit in Brooklyn on Wednesday when she was asked whether a remake of the series was in the works, to which she responded, with a smile, “You need to let it go.”

On Friday Night Lights, Britton played Tami Taylor, wife of coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler), often delivering sage wisdom and serving as an inspiring role model for women everywhere. While many fans would undoubtedly love to see what the Dillon Panthers have been up to since the show wrapped, it seems they’ll never get the chance, while ultimately might be a good thing.

The actress previously addressed the rumors during a 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, saying, “Is that still being talked about? Guys, I just don’t think it’s going to happen. I don’t.”

“I think that the consensus is they want to just let it lie,” she added. “I’ve kind of come full circle because I was all for it in the beginning. I think if we had done it early on. But now I really do see how special it is to be able to end a series in that way. It was just so beautifully done and beautifully arched. I think we kind of did it.”

During Wednesday’s panel, Britton also spoke about the many memorable female characters she has portrayed throughout her career, including roles on Nashville, American Horror Story and 24. She also opened up about expressing herself in the industry, noting that the perception can be different for men and women who do so.

“[It is] really hard as a woman to say something that people don’t like. That’s very difficult. I still really struggle with sort of trying to be nice about it, make sure every body is feeling okay,” she said. “And ultimately having a concern that I’m going to be perceived as a b—. And that’s very real. And I actually have found now, the more I’m getting into producing and the more sort of input that I have on a set, the more I really bump up against that…I know that that’s something that I carry. That is something that’s been passed down to me.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rachel Luna