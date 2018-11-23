Connie Britton Dishes on Possible ‘American Horror Story’ and ‘9-1-1’ Returns

Connie Britton is very busy, but she is still hopeful for a reunion with American Horror Story and 9-1-1 executive producer Ryan Murphy at some point in the future.

“It’s always possible,” Britton told The Wrap with a laugh. “It’s always possible. And, you know, in the world of Ryan Murphy I’m usually pretty quick to say yes, because I adore him and I adore working with and he always puts together such a great group of people. So we shall see.”

Britton left 9-1-1 after the show’s first season wrapped earlier this year. She was replaced by Jennifer Love Hewitt, who plays Maddie, the brother of Britton’s love interest, Oliver Stark’s Buckley. Maddie replaced Britton’s Abby as a new 911 operator.

In an interview with PopCulture.com last month, Stark said he is keeping his “fingers crossed” for Britton’s return. After all, her character was not killed off, she just went on a trip to Europe.

As for American Horror Story, Britton starred as Vivien Harmon in the first season, Murder House. She earned an Emmy nomination for the performance, which she reprised in the recently-wrapped AHS: Apocalypse, alongside Dylan McDermott. Britton said she has not had a chance to watch her episode yet.

“I’ve just been so busy working, which is usually the case for me,” Britton explained to The Wrap. “I’m a terrible TV watcher because I’m pretty much always working and if I’m not working, I’m hanging out with my son. And in the case of ‘American Horror Story’ it’s so hard for me to watch that show anyway, because it’s just so damn scary.”

Britton said she does plan to watch it at some point, since it marked actress Sarah Paulson’s directorial debut. “She did such a wonderful job,” the former Nashville star said.

Britton has two other projects going on at the moment that would keep her from returning to 9-1-1 or AHS. Up first is Bravo’s Dirty John, a new anthology series based on the popular true crime podcast. In the series, Britton stars as Debra Newell, a single mom who married con man John Meehan, played by Eric Bana.

Britton also signed on to star in Jay Roach’s upcoming untitled movie about the late former Fox News chief Roger Ailes. Britton will star as Beth Ailes, Ailes’ third wife. The rest of the ensemble cast includes John Lithgow as Ailes, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly and Malcolm McDowell as Rupert Murdoch.

Dirty John starts on Bravo on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. ET. The first episode is already available at BravoTV.com.

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images