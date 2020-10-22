'The Conners': Danny Trejo Makes Surprise Appearance on Season 3 Premiere

✖

After a lengthy hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Conners is officially back. The ABC comedy will premiere on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET and will feature the family navigating the coronavirus crisis. To make the premiere that much more exciting, the episode will also feature a surprise appearance from none other than Danny Trejo.

On Instagram, Trejo gave fans a sneak peek of his guest-starring role on The Conners. In the photo, Trejo's character, Tito, appears at the front door of The Conners' residence. He was promptly greeted by Dan Conner (John Goodman). The official Twitter account for The Conners shed some more insight on Trejo's role on the show. When Dan greets him at the door, he and Tito, one of his neighbors, engage in some friendly banter. Tito then gives Dan some paperwork to look over for him, but the Conner patriarch soon realizes that his neighbor actually served him with an eviction notice. Tito expressed that he was sorry that he had to serve them with an eviction notice but that he needs the money to pay for hospital bills following an accident that his son was involved in. As for how this tricky situation will pan out for Tito and the Conners, fans will have to tune in to the show's premiere on Wednesday night.

Three of The Conners' executive producers — Bruce Helford, Bruce Rasmussen, and Dave Caplan — told TVLine that Season 3 of the show would feature the family navigating real-life events. Not only will the series showcase the family navigating the coronavirus pandemic, but the Nov. 3 election will also be "woven" into the season. "We'll absolutely be dealing with it," Helford said in May about the possibility of addressing the pandemic. "We're a show that reflects reality, so we're obligated [to address it]. I would think somebody in the family would be taking the jobs no one else wants, [like] working in grocery stores. They'd be taking jobs that put them at risk because they need the money, like most of blue-collar America."

Helford told Deadline on Sept. 30 that only four episodes of The Conners have been filmed so far. The producer went on to note that while "there are a lot of shows that aren't going to be reflecting what’s really going on," he and others working on The Conners "felt that it was an obligation to our viewers and to stay relevant and to show them how it's like for a family that knows how to get through hard times but is thrown a curve like never before."