'Cobra Kai': Peyton List Starred in 2 Huge Disney Channel Shows Before the Netflix Hit

✖

Peyton List continues to wow fans as Tory Nichols on Netflix's Karate Kid spinoff, but before she stepped into the Cobra Kai dojo, she made her first big waves on two popular Disney Channel series: Jessie and Bunk'd. As she prepped for Season 3 of the popular show, she mentioned how the two roles set her up for success with Netflix producers on the show since they recruited her in an attempt to try shedding her "Disney Princess" reputation. "When I first was talking to the writers, I was like, 'Why the hell did you choose me?' she said in her conversation with Brooke Shields for Interview magazine. "And they said, 'Well, we thought it’d be fun. We’ll take this Disney princess girl and we’ll have fun surprising people with what you can do.' And so they were kind of in on the whole thing, which I didn’t realize until the wrap party for season two."

List earned her start in Hollywood as a childhood model. The work eventually led to her acting career, where she took on small roles in movies like Spider-Man 2 until she earned her first big spot in 27 Dresses alongside Katherine Heigl. After appearing in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise, she earned her first recurring Disney role portraying Emma Ross on the Debby Ryan-led series Jessie. The role would eventually help her grab guest spots on some of Disney's other shows including Zendaya's K.C. Undercover and Austin and Ally. She starred in the series alongside Cameron Boyce, who shockingly died in 2019 due to an ongoing illness.

List responded to the news on Instagram saying, "Cameron... the boy whose contagious laugh I can still hear. The boy who left everyone feeling hopeful and full of love," List, 21, began. "He was younger than me, but taught me how to spread love and kindness more than anyone that has ever been in my life. He lifted everyone around him, and inspired/pushed me to be a better person than I ever would've been without his guidance, patience, and love." List continued, "I can barely see my eyes anymore from crying so hard. Cameron, I love you with every ounce of me, and I thank you for the time I had with you, being in my life, and being my brother forever and always. There is a hole in my heart that will never heal left for you. I will never stop talking about you."

In 2015, she moved on to Disney's Bunk'd. List spoke with Teen Vogue in 2016 about her castmates ahead of the series' Season 2 premiere. "It’s so cool that we spend so much time together," she said. "We always joke that us and other shows on the live are kind of our own versions of high school. Even Miranda — who plays Lou — she and I are best friends. We have sleepovers all the time and it's just nice having this built-in family including all the crew."