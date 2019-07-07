‘Jessie’ Star Peyton List Breaks Silence on Cameron Boyce’s Death

Peyton List, who played Cameron Boyce‘s on-screen older sister in the Disney Channel series Jessie, posted a touching message on her Instagram page Sunday afternoon. Boyce’s family said the 20-year-old actor died in his sleep Sunday morning from a seizure brought on by an “ongoing medical condition” he was being treated for.

“Cameron… the boy whose contagious laugh I can still hear. The boy who left everyone feeling hopeful and full of love,” List, 21, began. “He was younger than me, but taught me how to spread love and kindness more than anyone that has ever been in my life. He lifted everyone around him, and inspired/pushed me to be a better person than I ever would’ve been without his guidance, patience, and love.”

List continued, “I can barely see my eyes anymore from crying so hard. Cameron, I love you with every ounce of me, and I thank you for the time I had with you, being in my life, and being my brother forever and always. There is a hole in my heart that will never heal left for you. I will never stop talking about you.”

In the end, List wrote that she will tell her future children about Boyce, to make sure his legacy lives on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PeytonList (@peytonlist) on Jul 7, 2019 at 10:49am PDT

“You are the most special person I’ve ever had the honor of encountering, Cameron Boyce. You left everyone, including me, better than when you found them,” she wrote. “Heaven has gained a beautiful soul. Wish I could hug you one last time Cam. My heart is broken. I’ve never hurt this bad.”

List signed the statement, “Your sister forever and always, Peyton.”

Boyce, List, Skai Jackson and Karan Brar played the Ross children on the Disney Channel’s Jessie from 2011 to 2015. The series starred Debby Ryan as Jessie, a Texas high school graduate who hopes to become a star in New York City, but instead becomes the Ross’ nanny. Ryan has not commented on Boyce’s death yet, but shut off her Instagram comments.

“I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words,” Jackson, 17, wrote on Instagram. “I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high… [God’s] best Angel.”

Boyce’s family said the Descendants star died Sunday “in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

The Walt Disney Company also issued a statement, calling Boyce an “incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.”

List, Brar and Jackson all starred on the Jessie spin-off Bunk’d. Boyce appeared in two episodes of the series as his Jessie character in 2016.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images