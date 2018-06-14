CNN to Air New Episodes of Anthony Bourdain Show ‘Parts Unknown’

After Anthony Bourdain‘s death, CNN will continue to air new episodes of the late chef’s series for the network, Parts Unknown.

The network is currently airing the show’s eleventh season, and CNN and media reporter Brian Stelter’s Reliable Sources newsletter shared on Thursday that the series’ two remaining episodes will air as scheduled.

After Bourdain’s death, the network had aired its next scheduled episode, featuring Berlin, on Sunday, June 10.

CNN will also re-air a tribute to Bourdain, Remembering Anthony Bourdain, before Parts Unknown’s penultimate episode on Sunday, June 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

This season has seen Bourdain travel to Newfoundland, Uruguay, Armenia, Bhutan, Berlin, U.S. Cajun country and Hong Kong, and the final two episodes will see him explore Cajun Mardi Gras and Bhutan.

In addition to new episodes, Netflix has announced that it will continue to host previous seasons of Parts Unknown, despite the series being scheduled to leave the service this weekend.

Thanks to fan outcry, Netflix tweeted on June 12 that it has extended its streaming deal and would keep the series on the platform for the time being.

“Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16,” the tweet read. “As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come.”

Bourdain was found dead last Friday in his hotel room in France. The chef died from an apparent suicide and was found by his close friend, fellow chef Eric Ripert. The two were in the country working on a new episode of Parts Unknown.

The show follows Bourdain as he travels the world learning about local cuisines and the people who create them, and has seen the chef journey to places including Myanmar, Detroit, Cuba, Istanbul and Rome. Parts Unknown has won numerous awards, including a Peabody Award in 2013 and multiple Emmy awards.

In an effort to keep the show on Netflix, Tanner Palin started a petition that attracted over 6,000 signature.

“Bourdain lived life like he treated so many of the dishes he consumed. By gnawing it to the bone. So many of us could learn to live just a little more like that,” Palin wrote. “Netflix, this show isn’t just entertaining. It is heartwarming, it is honest and it benefits humankind. Please keep it on the air.”

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown airs on CNN Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

