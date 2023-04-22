CNN Mocked for Gayle King and Charles Barkley's New Show and Its Terrible Title

When most people hear the term "King Charles," they think of the actual king of England. But that title has dual meanings now. It's been confirmed that Charles Barkley and Gayle King have joined forces for their own CNN primetime show, and it's appropriately titled King Charles. Per TMZ, after months of rumors, it was confirmed on April 22 during TNT's pregame coverage. King and Barkley joined the stage to talk about their new show. The show will be a weekly primetime show on CNN with centers on politics and timely topics. Barkley insists the show won't be political, but it won't shy away from discussing what's necessary. The news of their new show comes amid major shakeups at CNN since a new CEO was appointed.

King has been part of the CBS family for years, hosting news programs like CBS News, CBS This Morning, and CBS Mornings. After her polarizing interview with disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly, she was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019. It's reported that King will earn $12 million a year from her contract with CNN.

.@CNN CEO Chris Licht officially announces new show featuring Gayle King and Charles Barkley, titled “King Charles.”

- It will air weekly in primetime beginning this fall and running into 2024 pic.twitter.com/YfOenkPzRC — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) April 22, 2023

Barkley is a television sports analyst for TNT and CBS Sports. The former basketball player played for 16 seasons.

While many are excited about the joint venture, they can't get over the show's title. Social media users have been joking about it since the news broke. Others don't think King and Barley are a good match to host the show.