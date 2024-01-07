Cindy Morgan, 'Caddyshack' Star, Dead at 69

Cindy Morgan, an actress best known for her roles in Caddyshack and Tron, had died. She was 69. According to PEOPLE, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office confirmed that Morgan's body was discovered at her Florida home by her roommate and they were called shortly after the discovery.

According to TMZ, police, and the roommate smelled a "strong odor" coming from inside of Morgan's door inside the residence. Police found her dead in the room after entering, adding that no foul play was suspected though the investigation was ongoing. Morgan was last seen alive on Dec. 19.

Morgan was born in Chicago in September 1954, initially working as a weather forecaster, radio host, DJ, and other jobs before making her way into the acting world. She quickly found success as the star of an ad campaign by Irish Spring Soap, leading to her breakout role in 1980s cult golf comedy Caddyshack. According to Entertainment Weekly, she spoke about her view on the role in 2012.

"Caddyshack was my first film and I'll say that the end product was so completely different," Morgan recalled. "It was originally about the caddies. So at first, I had nothing to lose to audition. It was fun. All I did was focus on making the person sweat. Look 'em in the eye, do that thing many women know how to do. The real transformation came when producer John Peters sprung on me the night before that Playboy was coming to the set to shoot me and I said no. They came anyway and Peters said "You are f---ed in this business!" [for refusing to do the shoot] and my agent didn't handle it. From that moment on, Cindy Morgan was Lacey Underall."

She would later appear in Paul Schrader's American Gigolo opposite Richard Gere, appearing in Tron later that year as Dr. Lora Baines and as Yori. She also had a few memorable television roles, appearing on The Fall Guy, ChiPs, Matlock, Hunter, She's the Sheriff, and many others. Most recently she appeared in 2022's Face of the Trinity. Rest in peace.