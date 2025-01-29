CNN Changes Its Schedule Amid Huge Shakeups at Network

The official CNN lineup has been made public. As the news network preps for major layoffs to shift its focus to the digital space as rating decline in broadcast news, the network has its new weekday programming schedule featuring new shows and timeslots. The new weekday schedule is as follows.

*5-6a ET: 5 Things with Rahel Solomon

*6-7a ET: CNN This Morning with Audie Cornish

7-10a ET: CNN News Central

*10a-12p ET: The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown

12-1p ET: Inside Politics with Dana Bash

1-4p ET: CNN News Central

*4-5p ET: CNN’s The Arena with Kasie Hunt

*5-7p ET: The Lead with Jake Tapper

7-8p ET: Erin Burnett OutFront

8-9p ET: Anderson Cooper 360

9-10p ET: The Source with Kaitlan Collins

10-11p ET: NewsNight with Abby Phillip

11p-12a ET: Laura Coates Live

The confirmation comes just days after TV Insider reported that Wolf Blitzer would be getting a new timeslot. He’s been hosting on CNN for 20 years, but as of recently, news surfaced that The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer would move to the mid-to-late mornings instead of its current 6 p.m. spot. Variety first reported the potential change.

The report notes that Blitzer will now be working alongside anchor Pamela Brown for a two-hour show that would keep the Situation Room title, airing in the 11 a.m. slot. The Situation Room previously ran for two hours until before it was shortened to one hour in January 2021. Jake Tapper‘s time slot increased to two hours simultaneously.

In July 2024, CNN’s CEO Mark Thompson revealed that the network’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, intended to invest $70 million toward a digital content plan to include a new subscription product and new ad-free digital offerings based on CNN’s original productions and Spanish-language services offered.