Clayne Crawford Congratulates ‘Lethal Weapon’ After Fox Renewal

Clayne Crawford spoke out and congratulated his former Lethal Weapon co-stars and crew after the show was picked up by Fox for a third season without him.

“To my cast and crew – CONGRATULATIONS on season 3! To the Fans – Thank you for the overwhelming support and love,” Crawford wrote, including a photo from the set. “Riggs was a dream role and the experience will live with me forever. My heart is full. Good Luck [next] season!!”

While Crawford weighed in on the news, star Damon Wayans, who is remaining on the show, turned his Twitter page private.

Crawford was fired because of his behavior on-set during production. In April, Deadline reported there were complaints of “emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment,” and Crawford’s potential firing meant the show might be cancelled.

The actor was reportedly told to attend therapy and he apologized on Twitter for his behavior.

“I absolutely love, respect and care for my crew and cast, and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs,” Crawford wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “I an incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents.”

On Sunday, Fox renewed Lethal Weapon for a third season, with Seann William Scott (American Pie) replacing Crawford in a new role.

Crawford starred as Martin Riggs, the character originated by Mel Gibson in the original film series. Wayans stars as Danny Glover’s character, Roger Mutaugh. The rest of the cast includes Jordana Brewster, Keesha Sharp, Kevin Rahm, Jonathan Fernandez, Michelle Mitchenor, Thomas Lennon, Chandler Kinney and Dante Brown.

The series was developed by Matt Miller, based on the characters created by Shane Black.

According to Deadline, Scott is rumored to be playing Riggs’ brother, so the series could continue using the “Riggs” name.

“Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “Lethal Weapon is packed with action, drama and pure fun and we can’t wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we’re thrilled to bring this show back for another season.”

Photo Credit: Fox