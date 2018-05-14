Clayne Crawford Breaks Silence on ‘Lethal Weapon’ Future: ‘I Hope I’m Not Fired’

Clayne Crawford is apparently uncertain of his future on Lethal Weapon, as the actor says he still hasn’t gotten official word about whether he’s fired or not.

Crawford posted a photo on Instagram this week as rumors circulated about his employment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was let go over a pattern of “creating a hostile work environment.” The studios are reportedly looking for a replacement at the moment, but Crawford says that would be news to him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When everyone seems to know your future but you,” he wrote on Tuesday. “Zero communication with Fox or Warner Bros. I hope I’m not fired!! Dang.”

The actor has shared similar sentiments on Twitter, where he has continued to retweet messages of support from fans while assuring them that he still hadn’t heard from the studios.

Crawford has been brash in calling out the massive companies online. He has repeatedly tagged them in photos and posts asking what his status is, and he has taken part in some frank conversations with fans.

According to the original Hollywood Reporter article from Tuesday, the studios were forced to remove Crawford in order to save the show. The movie adaptation was on the ropes after multiple complaints about his erratic behavior on set, two of which he directly apologized for.

Crawford was reportedly put through studio-appointed therapy after he had an outburst over working conditions that he deemed unsafe. He went to human resources with the issue, where he apologized for having a part in it. In addition, he is said to have given a “sizable portion” of his paycheck to another person involved in the incident at the request of Warner Bros.

Another outburst came when Crawford was directing an episode. Another actor reportedly felt unsafe after being hit by a piece of shrapnel from a special effect.

“I absolutely love, respect and care for my crew and cast, and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs,” Crawford wrote. “I an incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents.”

Even without these incidents, it is a dangerous year for returning series at Fox. The network has cancelled some of its most beloved shows to make room in its line-up for its new five-year deal with the NFL to host Thursday Night Football, and more cancellations are expected.