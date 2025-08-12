Classic TV Icon Announces New Passion Project

A classic TV icon has a new passion project that is close to his heart.

Happy Days legend Henry Winkler is coming out with a biography.

The actor took to his Instagram on Monday to unveil his own Little Golden Book Biography, a picture book chronicling Winkler’s life. By Betsy Groban and illustrated by Kayla Harren, the book “features a dyslexia-friendly font.” Winkler has been open about his struggles with dyslexia, and fans in the comments are loving it.

“love the inclusivity of this book,” commented on fan. While another wrote, “If anyone deserves their own Golden Book it’s YOU!!!” Said one fan, “This is great! Can’t wait to find it on a books store shelf near me!”

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

In addition to his biography, Winkler is a co-author of the Hank Zipzer series with Lin Oliver. It follows the adventures and misadventures of the titular character, an ever-resourceful but struggling student who has dyslexia.

“You accept your learning challenge,” Winkler said in an interview with The Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity about moving forward with his dyslexia diagnosis. “I’m still frustrated by my learning challenge, and I’m still smacked in the face by it every day. This is what I know: A learning challenge doesn’t have to stop you. Every child who writes me a letter about Hank Zipzer, I write back. In every letter I include, ‘Your learning challenge will not stop you from meeting your dream. Only you will stop yourself from meeting your dream.’”

Per the description from Penguin Random House, “Henry Winkler has never let anything stop him from following his dreams, from growing up in New York City with a learning disability to his iconic role as The Fonz on TV’s Happy Days, to his success as a children’s book author and advocate for helping children with learning challenges. This heartwarming biography includes full-color illustrations and a special font used to make reading more accessible for people like Henry who struggle with dyslexia.”

Henry Winkler: A Little Golden Book Biography is available for pre-order now. Containing 24 pages, the book is set to release on Sept. 2 and can be purchased at numerous retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Target, and Walmart, among others. It seems like fans of all ages will be able to enjoy it.