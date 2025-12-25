Classic Christmas Special Marathon Revealed for Christmas Day

MeTV Toons is bringing an extra special dose of Christmas spirit to its schedule this year with a marathon of classic holiday cartoons!

The festivities continue on Christmas Day 2025, with fan-favorites like A Christmas Carol, A Flintstones Christmas Carol, and the Little Rascals bringing viewers some vintage cartoon cheer.

Here are the holiday cartoons airing on MeTV Toons on Christmas Day 2025:



6 a.m. ET: Captain Planet and the Planeteers “Ghost of Porkaloin Past” – Inspired by A Christmas Carol, Captain Planet and the Planeteers try to convince Hoggish Greedly to change his ways.

6:30 a.m. ET: Police Academy: The Animated Series “Santa with a Badge” – Mahoney and the gang help a little girl prove her innocence in a jewel heist – and help her convince her friends that Santa Claus is real.

7 a.m. ET: The Real Ghostbusters “Xmas Marks The Spot” – The Ghostbusters have to fill in for the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future while Egon breaks the real ghosts out of the Containment Unit.

7:30 a.m. ET: Caillou’s Holiday Movie – Caillou learns about holiday traditions and the importance of giving during the holiday season.

9 a.m. ET: A Very Bugs Bunny Christmas – A cozy collection of holiday and winter-themed Looney Tunes shorts.

10 a.m. ET: A Christmas Carol (1971) – This Academy Award-winning cartoon retells the classic Dickens story. Produced by Chuck Jones.

10:30 a.m. ET: Little Rascals Christmas Special – This animated Christmas special of The Little Rascals featured two of the original Little Rascals playing the grown-ups – Darla Hood and Stymie Beard!

11 a.m. ET: Yogi’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper – Yogi Bear and Boo Boo escape Jellystone and hide out in a department store disguised as Santa. While playing Santa, Yogi meets a little girl named Judy who needs his help believing in Christmas again.

11:30 a.m. ET: A Flintstones Christmas Carol – The Bedrock Community Players put on a production of A Christmas Carol, and Fred lets his lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge go to his head and becomes a bit of a Scrooge himself!

11 p.m. ET: Toon In With Me “TIWM’S Rockin’ Christmas” – Bill and Toony host a party on Christmas morning with classic Christmas cartoons, live music, Santa and more!