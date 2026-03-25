‘CIA’: The Team Tries to Stop a Terror Plot as Bill Looks Into Someone Close to Colin in Episode 6 Exclusive First Look

CIA is all-new next week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look.

In Episode 6, “Pledge of Allegiance,” airing on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “After Colin receives a tip on an upcoming terror plot, the team recovers a young man who was kidnapped nine years ago in Turkey and dig into his time in captivity to help stop the attack.”

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“Meanwhile, Bill looks into someone very close to Colin,” the logline continues. Céline C. Robinson wrote the episode, which was directed by Jon Cassar. In new photos from the episode, fans get a look at Colin and Bill once again working together, but by their expression, it doesn’t seem to be going all too well.

Pictured (L-R): Tom Ellis as CIA Case Officer Colin Glass and Nick Gehlfuss as Special Agent Bill Goodman. Photo: Jojo Whilden/CBS

The team will certainly have their hands full with the case of the week, because a terror plot is pretty intense. Add on the fact that they’re going to dig into a kidnapped man’s nine years in captivity in the hopes it will help, there is no telling what will be discovered. Then there’s Bill. It can be assumed him looking into someone close to Colin has to do with finding the mole. There haven’t been too many updates on that front, so it’s possible Bill is getting closer to finding the truth.

Pictured (L-R): Nick Gehlfuss as Special Agent Bill Goodman and Tom Ellis as CIA Case Officer Colin Glass. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

In CIA, “When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows.”

Pictured (L-R): Tom Ellis as CIA Case Officer Colin Glass, Chris Bauer as Anthony Graham, and Nick Gehlfuss as Special Agent Bill Goodman. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

Also starring Necar Zadegan and Natalee Linez, CIA only premiered on Feb. 23, but the series has been renewed for Season 2. It will officially join parent series FBI during the 2026-2027 season. More information on when to expect both shows should be announced in the coming months.

For now, fans can look forward to the remaining episodes of Season 1, including Episode 6, “Pledge of Allegiance.” It will premiere on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.