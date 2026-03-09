‘CIA’: Colin and Bill Work a Smuggling Ring in Episode 4 Exclusive First Look

As CIA’s inaugural season continues, PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look at an upcoming episode.

In “Forced Labor,” airing on Monday, March 16 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “When a wanted Belarusian national is discovered posing as an expecting father, Colin and Bill work to expose an international illegal baby smuggling ring.”

“Meanwhile, Bill worries about his father’s health back home,” the logline continues. In exclusive stills from the episode, fans get a look at Colin and Bill working the case, as well as a fun behind-the-scenes photo of stars Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss. With this only being the fourth episode of the FBI offshoot, there is no way of knowing what will go down, but it seems like even though Colin and Bill despise working with each other, Ellis and Gehlfuss are having the time of their lives filming.

Pictured (L-R): Tom Ellis as CIA Case Officer Colin Glass and Nick Gehlfuss as Special Agent Bill Goodman. Photo: Spencer Pazer/CBS

There seems to be a lot going on in the episode. Between the definitely unexpected baby smuggling ring and Bill worrying about his father, fans are going to be in for quite a ride. This episode will also give fans the chance to learn more about Bill and possibly his backstory, which will certainly be both interesting and emotional.

Also starring Necar Zadegan and Natalee Linez, CIA premiered on Monday, Feb. 23, following the midseason premiere of FBI. The series comes from Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios. Executive producers include showrunner Mike Weiss, Dick Wolf, Ken Girotti, Paul Cabbad, Nicole Perlman, David Chasteen, Anastasia Puglisi, and Peter Jankowski.

In CIA, “When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Ellis). Together they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows.”

Pictured: Donna Lynne Champlin as Elizabeth Johnson. Photo: Spencer Pazer/CBS

Make sure to tune in to a new episode of CIA on Monday, March 16 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes are available. CIA immediately follows FBI every Monday night, which airs at 9 p.m. ET.