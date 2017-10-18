‘A Christmas Story’ Musical Adds Jane Krakowski and Chris Diamantopoulos

The cast of Fox’s A Christmas Story, a live musical adaptation of the classic holiday film, is finally coming together. On Wednesday, the project welcomed to TV veterans to its lineup.

According to Deadline, Jane Krakowski (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley, About a Boy) have joined the live musical.

Krakowski will be playing Ralphie’s teacher, Miss Shields. Diamantopoulos, on the other hand, will be portraying Ralphie’s father. Tedde Moore and Darren McGavin held those two roles in the original 1983 film.

Maya Rudople (Saturday Night Live) was already brought on to the project to play Ralphie’s mother, consistently warning him not to shoot his eye out. Newcomer Andy Walken will be playing Ralphie, while Matthew Broderick will portray the older version of the character, acting as narrator throughout his childhood story.

A Christmas Story Live! is set to air on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. EST on Fox.

