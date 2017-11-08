‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Recap and Reactions

Chrisley Knows Best‘s midseason five premiered on Tuesday night on USA Network and fans couldn’t get enough of the family famous.

The network announced in August that the show will have 18 added episodes for the fifth season, in addition to renewing the unscripted series for a sixth season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The fifth season will follow the Todd Chrisley’s family’s opulent lifestyle and will wrap with a two-part Christmas special.

The second half of the season will feature Chase’s 21st birthday, Nanny Faye pranking Chrisley, Savannah’s fashion show and Julie’s health diagnosis.

Following Tuesday night’s episode of Chrisley Knows Best was the premiere of the patriarch’s new talk show, According to Chrisley.

Read below for a full recap on the show’s midseason five premiere episode and fans’ reactions.

Recap

The Chrisley family is back with their hilarious humor.

The premiere episode of Chrisley Know Best‘s midseason five was titled “Moms Just Wanna Have Fun.”

At the beginning of the episode, Chrisley and Julie are given the duties of babysitting their grandson Jackson while his mom Lindsie and Savannah go out for the evening.

Lindsie gives her parents a long list of things to avoid giving her son and tips to help him get to bed. In his Chrisley fashion, he thinks he knows best and disregards the list.

In addition, the Chrisley family prepares to celebrate Mother’s Day, however one member of the family interferes with everyone else’s plans.

Chrisley refuses to celebrate anyone other than his mother Faye on the special day, forcing Julie, his daughter Lindsie and Faye to make their own plans.

To make up for his disregard to Julie’s Mother’s Day celebration, the family surprised the matriarch with an Italian dinner, which Chrisley served.

Twitter Reactions

#ChrisleyKnowsBest is my all time favorite show. — Stephanie ? (@Smarie_0524) September 12, 2017

Fans of Chrisley Knows Best expressed their excitement for the return of the funny, down-to-earth family.

Many revealed that the series is their favorite show on TV.

“Having # chrisleyknowsbest back makes my tuesday 10x better!!!” one user wrote.

So happy just got my power back after Irma just in time for @toddchrisley #ChrisleyKnowsBest can’t wait! — inluvwitasuperhero (@_1luvsuperwoman) September 12, 2017

I’ve been counting down the days till Chrisley Knows Best came back on AND TODAYS THE DAYYY!!!! #chrisleyknowsbest @Chrisley_USA — Allie Johnson (@alliejohnson61) September 13, 2017

Plenty of the fans also shared that they were laughing throughout the entire show, dubbing the family one of the funniest on TV.

Twitter Reactions (cont.)

We just survived #HurricaneIrma and #ChrisleyKnowsBest is the best aftermath therapy. Laughter feels pretty good! We love you guys!!!! — Diane Nichols (@DNicholsAuthor) September 13, 2017

One Twitter user said Chrisley Knows Best was the “best aftermath therapy” following Hurricane Irma.

It appears fans couldn’t get enough of the new episode, as the praises kept coming for the USA Network series.

It’s only 8 minutes into the episode and I’m already 10 times more obsessed with @toddchrisley #babymommaday ??? #ChrisleyKnowsBest — Jamie Cole (@jamiieecolee) September 13, 2017

During Chrisley’s new after show, he will talk about marriage, parenting, sex and relationship with his viewers.

Each episode will feature a memory of the Chrisley family and a celebrity guest. Confirmed guests include Ali Landry, Chris Jericho, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Erika Jayne, Metta World Peace, Jason George, Nicole Sullivan, Christina Milian, Carmen Electra and Heather Dubrow and husband Dr. Terry Dubrow of E!’s Botched.