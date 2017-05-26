Chicago P.D. Fans Are Melting Down Over Sophia Bush’s Departure

When the news broke that Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush was exiting the beloved drama, there was a massive outcry from fans across all social media platforms and even from her co-stars.

The fans had a wide array of responses, but the one theme that shined through was that the actress behind Detective Erin Lindsay would be dearly missed.

"Simply put by her character on [One Tree Hill] @SophiaBush u are in fact 1 in a million, & I will be very sad to see #erinlindsay leave #ChicagoPD" tweeted one user.

Many of her fans from her time as Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill followed her to the procedural drama, and they were crushed by the departure.

"Can't believe @SophiaBush is leaving Chicago PD," fan Brandy Reitz wrote. "I'm so sad. Been following her since OTH and Chicago PD won't be the same w/o her!

"Sophia Bush is the reason I watch Chicago PD!!! Don't leave please!!!!" wrote fan Sarah Welch.

However, some tried to remain optimistic for both for Bush's career and the show itself.

"I'm so sad you're leaving Chicago PD but I can't wait to see you in your new projects," one user wrote to Bush.

"This show is about so much more than just Lindsay!" another fan wrote, "Other characters with great storylines to explore!"

Bush's co-star Mark Hood also tweeted out his disappointment in a message to fans.

The actress's exit comes after a season finale plot that made it seem like Lindsay would be headed to the FBI for a new job. Bush had appeared on the hit show since the first season and popped up on several more of NBC's Chicago shows.