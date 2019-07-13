‘Chicago P.D.,’ Med,’ ‘Fire’ Casts Reunite for Massive Photo to Celebrate Start of Production

The One Chicago universe assembled for a reunion dinner ahead of the beginning of filming for the new season of the three NBC dramas. Wolf Entertainment released a photo with some members of the cast of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. together with TV producer Dick Wolf getting fans hyped for the fall.

The photo comes as the actors reunite to continue the story of all three shows, who all had explosive season finales back in the spring.

The #OneChicago family was reunited last night! Production for next season begins today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rx1MCpug9Y — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) July 12, 2019

Fans of the show responded to the sweet photo, expressing their excitement for the return of the show, while also lamenting the departing cast members who left at the end of last season.

“Where is [Jesse Lee Soffer],” one Twitter user wrote, asking about the actor who plays Jay Halstead on P.D. “I’m really going to miss Dr. Rhodes so badly”

“So excited, but a little heartbroken seeing certain people are no longer a part of it,” Another user wrote.

“Wow! Amazing photo! Our beloved Jesse Spencer is looking gorgeous as ever! And look, there’s Kara peaking out! Yay!” A third user commented.

“I know it already that these new seasons of [One Chicago] are going to be some of my favorite seasons ever! Thank you for an amazing show I love!” Another fan wrote.

While Colin Donnell, Norma Kuhling and Jon Seda left their series regular shows on Chicago Med and P.D. respectively, a new report surfaced earlier this week that Donnell would be back for the medical drama’s Season 5 premiere to wrap up his storyline.

The character’s arc was left open-ended regarding his relationship with Ava Bekker (Kuhling) so it will be interesting to see how their storylines are wrapped up in the premiere episode. P.D.‘s Antonio Dawson’s (Seda) exit was also open ended, thought there is no word if Kuhling and Seda will return in the new season.

As for Chicago Fire, the season 7 finale ended with most of the firehouse in danger of blowing up in the basement of a factor during a fire, so the Season 8 premiere should be a pulse-pounding hour. Series creator Derek Haas shared some photos from the set of the firefighter drama on social media.

View this post on Instagram With the boss on the first day. A post shared by Derek Haas (@derekhaaswriter) on Jul 12, 2019 at 11:05am PDT

The One Chicago shows will return for new episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 25 starting with Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.