‘Chicago P.D.’: Jon Seda Reveals How Antonio Dawson Returns to the Team in Season 5

About halfway through Season 4, fans of Chicago P.D. had their hearts broken when it was revealed that Antonio Dawson was leaving the beloved Intelligence unit to get Chicago Justice off the ground.

Now that Justice has been canceled, star Jon Seda is making his return to the team on P.D., which is especially exciting when you consider Sophia Bush will no longer be on the series. While many are celebrating the idea of having Seda’s Antonio back on the show, they’re also wondering just how the character will work his way back into the fold.

Fortunately, Seda spilled the beans, and we all know exactly what brings Antonio back to Voight’s team.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Seda said that his character’s return is actually pretty simple.

“I think they ran through so many different possibilities sand it came down to something kind of simple,” Seda revealed. “It’s, like I said earlier, in that line of work, people come and go for whatever reason. There’s a case that the Intelligence team is working on in the first episode where it kind of gets stuck with the suspect and how to get close to a certain suspect and they need someone that can really do great undercover [work], and hasn’t been seen by this suspect, has no connection and Antonio turns out to be that person. That leads to series of events that will land him back with Intelligence.”

So, if you’re a big fan of Antonio Dawson, get ready to see him back with the team when Chicago P.D. returns to its fifth season on Wednesday, September 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

