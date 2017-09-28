‘Chicago P.D.’ Season Premiere Reveals How Antonio Dawson Returns to the Team

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the Season 5 premiere of Chicago P.D. Continue reading at your own risk…

The one good thing that came from the cancellation of Chicago Justice this summer was the fact that Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda) would be returning to Chicago P.D. as a series regular.

Dawson’s return came more quickly than expected however, as he showed up in the second half of tonight’s Season 5 premiere.

A gun deal between gang went awry in the beginning of the episode, causing a couple of innocent bystanders to be shot. Voight and his team then launched an investigation into the gun dealers.

This operation needed some undercover work, but most of the detectives had already been seen by the gang members, so they needed some help from someone who hadn’t been around for a while.

Antonio Dawson to the rescue!

After Dawson helped with a successful investigation, Voight asked him to come back to the team.

Even though Erin Lindsay might be gone, Antonio Dawson will be around all season to help fill the void.

Chicago P.D. will air new episodes on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.