‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans Share Mixed Response to Anne Heche’s New Character

Chicago P.D.‘s season 6 premiere introduced fans to Anne Heche’s new character, Katherine Brennan, and Twitter had a lot to say.

As head of the Intelligence Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) unit mourned the loss of his friend and colleague Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas), he responded to the scene of two deaths at a public park of an apparent drug overdose.

But he was quickly stopped by Brennan, a deputy superintendent who seems to be leading the investigation into Voight shooting the man responsible for Olinsky’s death during the season finale.

At first, Brennan seems to be an adversary for Voight, as she benches him from helping in the drug investigation pending the resolution of the investigation.

“I think it’s a good time for you and your boys to bury an old school, white cop with a bad reputation,” Voight says, seeing what Brennan is doing.

“You’re wrong. It’s an absolutely fantastic time to bury an old school, white cop with a bad reputation,” she says. “But that’s not what I’m doing.I’m following the facts, doing what’s right for the department. You are benched Sergeant.”

However as the episode progresses — and Voight uncovers that Internal Affairs found footage of the shooting and is keeping it under wraps to protect the image of the department — viewers find out that Brennan is a lot more self-serving that meets the eye.

This isn’t FAIR to Hank! Why would Dep Supt Brennan do this to Hank for as we all know that it will backfire on here! #CHICAGOPD #NOTGOODFORBRENNAN — Michael Hogg (@Hoggie4) September 27, 2018

Brennan and Voight are not off to a great start #ChicagoPD — Christopher Daluz (@daluzCD) September 27, 2018

With an election year underway, it appears as though Brennan is making sure to have the police department painted in a positive light in the media — as she takes Voight out of suspension once he helps solve the drug case.

The pair then meet to talk and she propositions that they both work together, picking the right cases to solve as well as Voight publicly supporting her choice for the next Mayor of Chicago.

Voight agrees to align his interests with Brennan’s, on the condition that Olinsky receives a letter of exoneration from the charges he was arrested last season, so his family can collect his pension after his passing.

Brennan agrees, and a new partnership is born, at least for now.

I can’t tell if Brennan is a friend or foe when it comes to Voight. #ChicagoPD — DG 💗🇨🇦 (@dgct2) September 27, 2018

Dealt with Woods all last season please tell me Brennan won’t be another thorn in Hank’s side or MINE for that matter… #ChicagoPD — Anthony (Chatt) (@ChattGM93) September 27, 2018

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.